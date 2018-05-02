Will Fortnite Mobile Have Controller Support?

Fortnite Battle Royale players on mobile are going to have their own unique set of advantages and disadvantages. One of the most frequently asked questions from those looking forward to earning some Victory Royales on the go is this: Will I be able to play Fortnite mobile while using a controller? There are plenty of Bluetooth controllers out there that are compatible with Android and iOS smartphones, and a nice controller could give you an edge in battle. Unfortunately, Epic Games has confirmed that, at least at launch, controllers will not work with Fortnite. Here’s a snippet from the Fortnite mobile FAQ page:

Will Bluetooth controllers work?

Not initially. Bluetooth controller support is coming later.

This is a bit of a disappointment for many of you. When Fortnite mobile was first announced there was understandable backlash from console gamers who stated that they would never, ever play a competitive shooter using touchscreen controls. Quietly, sneakily, the truly competitive gamers sat in the background wringing their eager little hands because they planned to sync up their favorite Bluetooth controllers to their iPhones and clean house. Now their greedy little dreams are dashed; at least for now.

For those of you wondering, controller support on mobile is a pretty big deal and a common, widespread thing. Most major controllers that use Bluetooth connectivity will work with most mobile games, and with mobile games reaching greater levels of visual complexity, a great mobile game paired with a Bluetooth controller can offer a sweet home-console experience on the go (assuming you don’t already own a Nintendo Switch). For those of you who just can’t seem to fully scratch that Fortnite itch, this is eventually going to open up some new gameplay possibilities for you.

Here are a few more snippets from the Fortnite mobile FAQ that you guys might have missed:

Will Mobile players be forced to play with other platforms?

No. By default, mobile players are matched against mobile players only. When a mobile player joins a squad with friends on other platforms, then that squad is matchmade against a multiplatform population. Thus, cross platform play is opt in.

Will there be voice chat?

Not initially. Later, we plan to support voice chat.

My friend received an invite and they signed up after me, what gives?

Factors that contribute to the order in which players receive invites include sign-up order, proximity to a data center, and device model. If your friend got invited by Epic, check with them to see if they have a friend code to share with you.

And speaking of invites, you guys should know that Epic has NOT sent out any invites for Fortnite on mobile yet. If you or a friend has received one, be very careful and don’t give away any personal information, or click any links! For more on that, read Epic Games’ warning right here.

