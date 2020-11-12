Fortnite Considering Adding Monthly Subscription

✖

It would appear that Fortnite developer Epic Games is toying with the idea of adding some kind of monthly paid subscription to the popular video game. A recent survey that the company sent out to players appears to gauge interest in the idea of adding some kind of monthly subscription up to as high as $18.99 that includes skins, V-Bucks, and more.

This would seemingly be an optional sort of thing in the same way that everyone can technically just play the game for free already, but there's a Battle Pass. Monthly subscriptions for these kinds of free-to-play video games aren't exactly new, but Fortnite adopting one would be a big change in the overall ecosystem. As this seems to just be gauging interest at this point, there's no telling if it will ever actually come to fruition.

You can check out what the survey in question looks like in part below:

🚨Fortnite "Monthly Crew Pack" Leak🚨 In a recent survey Epic Games has sent out, this image can be seen: With the image users are being quizzed on how they would rate the monthly subscription service. Survey was brought to my attention VIA: @MarDlt_ pic.twitter.com/daYouFMcVy — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 7, 2020

The monthly subscription would include the following: - Battle Pass

- An outfit pack that subscribers get first and then will be sold in the shop later that includes a character outfit with an additional style, Back Bling, and a Pickaxe.

- 1,000 V-Bucks each month — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 7, 2020

Fortnite is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 4 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

[H/T GamesIndustry.biz]