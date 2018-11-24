‘Fortnite’ Movie Fan Trailer Released

The free-to-play battle royale game Fortnite seems to be everywhere nowadays and with the influx of television and movie adaptations, it’s not surprising that fans would take the online experience and put their own cinematic spin on it. That’s exactly what one Redditor did and it actually turned out quite well!

We weren’t the only ones impressed! The responding comment thread was full of congratulations and comments speaking to how well-done this fan project was. With the spot-on voiceover work, the incredible cinematics, and the perfect use of in-game assets, we could actually see this as a movie!

Though there are no official movie plans at this time, the world of Fortnite has become a multi-billion dollar franchise in its first year so to say anything is possible would be a massive understatement. ‘

Despite Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode only taking 2 months to create, their product offers an incredibly immersive experience that’s sole purpose is to have fun. With silly skins (come on, there is even a giant tomato head), to even sillier game mechanics like the rideable rockets, the game overall is made up of tiny little pieces that make an enjoyable picture. Because of this, it’s no wonder that the community is so involved and continue to contribute their own work in homage to the online shooter.

In other Fortnite / movie related news, did you see that Wreck-It-Ralph is officially in the game? As of right now, it’s only a simple cameo but a recent interaction on Twitter seems to indicate that the newest emote is just a small taste of a potential fully-fledged Limited Time Mode. You can read all about that with our previous coverage here.

Ever since season 5, Fortnite has definitely taken on a more cinematically-inspired route with the addition of movie set nods and film-centric item shop skins. It will be interesting to see what other crossovers and fan-creations await on the horizon!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.

