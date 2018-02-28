Fortnite Twitch Prime Exclusive Items Inbound, New Heroes and Cosmetics

If you’ve got a Twitch Prime (or Amazon Prime) account and you’re currently getting down on some Fortnite, we’ve got just the thing for you.

Epic Games has just announced that they have partnered up with Twitch’s premium service in order to give players some free loot for the wildly popular online game. Players of both the Battle Royale mode and Save the World have something a little extra to look forward to including new heroes, new cosmetic items, and even Twitch chat emojis when interacting with viewers.

For those that currently have the Prime membership, here’s what you have in store:

Exclusive Battle Royale Havoc Outfit & Back Bling: Style on friend and foe with the Havoc outfit and his Back Bling.

Exclusive Battle Royale Sub Commander Outfit & Slipstream Glider: Navigate the battlefield in the Sub Commander Outfit and Slipstream Glider.

Exclusive Save the World Heroes: Even the mighty Smasher won’t stand a chance against Havoc and Sub Commando Jonesy.

Exclusive Twitch Chat Emojis: Show your Fortnite pride with 4 exclusive Twitch chat emojis.

And bonus, it’s not all overwhelmingly purple with Twitch’s iconic look. That’s often the case with cosmetic packs like this, it’s nice to see a little subtly with the partnership> That black camo looks sick, not going to lie. That glider is looking pretty stealthy as well!

You can learn more about how to get your hands on this new pack right here. In other Fortnite news, did you see that the jetpacks have been delayed?

“This week’s new item is being changed from the Jetpack to the Hunting Rifle,” Epic told PC Gamer in an e-mail. “We found a last minute design issue with the Jetpack that’s going to delay its launch and we’re working on correcting it… The Jetpack will lift off at a later time. Meanwhile, you’ll be able to enjoy lots of no-scopes with the new Hunting Rifle item and a new, lucky point of interest on the map.”

With the delay, the anticipation is sort of mounting up even more, we hope that it’s not a simple cosmetic item and that players can actually use it for functional purposes. Just picturing a ton of frantic players looking for that number one spot zooming around with jetpacks is just too good for it to be cosmetic only. We can dream!

So far, all we know is that the jetpacks will be coming soon, but not soon enough. Instead, a new hunting rifle will be taking its place as well as a “new, lucky point of interest” on the map. No release date for when it will be added to the game, but at least we know the progress has come along well enough to that it was considered for release.