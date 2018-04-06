Fortnite New Items We’re Still Waiting to See

Part of Fortnite’s charm is the new events, cosmetic items to customize player toons, and that sweet, sweet victory royale. With the Week 7 Challenge going on now and Fortnite fans finally getting their hands on that stunning new Raven skin, we’re still waiting on a few more items for us to spend our V-bucks on.

Dataminers earlier this month unloaded quite a few new goodies, including warpaint and that epic Dark Souls emote ‘Storm Salutation’. So when are we getting these items? Short answer? We really don’t know but looking at that Dark Vangaurd and the Deep Space Lander, we need this now! Guess we’ll just have to ‘wiggle wiggle’ in real life while we wait for the in-game version to make its grand debut.

Here are the items we are waiting for, thanks to our friends at FortniteIntel:

We’re not the only ones excited either, with a surprising amount of people wanting that Brite Bag:

Right now, we just have to wait but at least we probably won’t be waiting long. Epic games has been on fire with weekly updates, new releases, and a constant rotation of new loot to enjoy.

In other Fortnite news, the Raven skin is available now for Battle Royale players but that doesn’t mean everyone can get it. With that being joined by the Feathered Flyer in the cosmetics shop, so many people were going for it that the entire store just … well, it broke.

Epic Games took to their social media account to address the issue concerning players not being able to purchase V-bucks, the game’s currency. Though now it looks like it’s mostly been fixed, if you’re still having an issue getting your hands on the necessary bucks for the new gear, check out our previous coverage here to learn more.