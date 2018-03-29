Fortnite Skins Reportedly Coming to Battle Royale Leaked

Update: We now have rarities and names (from left to right on the image below):

Midnight Ops – Rare

Carrot Stick Pickaxe – Rare

Royale Flags – Legendary

Spectre Pickaxe – Rare

Hard Boiled Eggs – Epic

Iron Cage – Legendary

Dark Void – Legendary

Orbital Shuttle and Deep Space Lander – Epic

Feathered Flyer – Rare

Rabbit Raider – Epic

Whiplash – Uncommon

Dark Vanguard – Legendary

Bunny Brawler – Epic

Raven – Legendary

Original story …

Just yesterday, the Fortnite crew teased a sneak peek at an Easter event, equipped with a new skin, on their Twitter account telling fans to get “egg-cited.” Knowing that the event is now live, of course fans dove right in to see what else could be down the pipeline.

Multiple sources have ‘confirmed’ the below images stating that these are the new items coming to the world of Fortnite. We see the bunny suits and masks already starting today, but the rest looks like it could fit in anywhere. Take a look at the alleged new items coming to the online game below:

The above image has already had a few of the items confirmed, which can be seen here, but the rest is still to be determined. Another thing to note is that the names of the new items and the rarities haven’t been attached either, but we’re doing some digging into this report to find out any more info! Stay tuned into this post as we update with more intel as we find it, but for now – enjoy the latest update that brings the Easter festive spirit to Fortnite!

In other Fortnite news, for those Twitch Prime users – don’t forget to scoop up your free in-game loot! Even more so now that Epic Games has added yet another freebie item to giveaway!

For those that currently have the Prime membership, here’s what you may have already picked up:

Exclusive Battle Royale Havoc Outfit & Back Bling: Style on friend and foe with the Havoc outfit and his Back Bling.

Exclusive Battle Royale Sub Commander Outfit & Slipstream Glider: Navigate the battlefield in the Sub Commander Outfit and Slipstream Glider.

Exclusive Save the World Heroes: Even the mighty Smasher won’t stand a chance against Havoc and Sub Commando Jonesy.

Exclusive Twitch Chat Emojis: Show your Fortnite pride with 4 exclusive Twitch chat emojis.

In addition to the items already available, Epic Games and Twitch just added the Instigator Pickaxe, which will be available this Thursday. If you’ve already scooped up the above items, the pickaxe will automatically show up if your inventory when they go live.

And bonus, it’s not all overwhelmingly purple with Twitch’s iconic look. That’s often the case with cosmetic packs like this, it’s nice to see a little subtly with the partnership> That black camo looks sick, not going to lie. That glider is looking pretty stealthy as well!