Fortnite Adds New “Jubilation” Emote

If you’re not good at Fortnite — like me — one of the best parts of the game is the emotes. Because it takes no skill to break out a Floss, and so unlike winning or getting kills, I get to do it regularly. It warms my heart every time.

And in the best and biggest news all week, developer Epic Games has announced that a new emote has been added to the shop, ready to use for pre-game hilarity or after a Crossbow kill (which I don’t think actually exist, but-)

The new emote, dubbed Jubilation, was revealed via the game’s official Twitter account:

Show your excitement with the new Jubilation emote! 🎉 Available in the shop now. pic.twitter.com/JYob4DoaEg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 24, 2018

As you can see, the emote looks like Draymond Green playing defense, or as one Twitter user points out, a familiar scene from Seinfeld:

Meanwhile, another fan calls out the missed opportunity of Epic Games to add Drake’s Hotline Bling, following the rapper/singer’s Twitch record-breaking stream with the game’s most popular streamer, Ninja:

You guys missed out on an opportunity with @drake playing with @Ninja

Should’ve made hotline bling emote pic.twitter.com/EkjHv6f4kH — Some mexican drinking coffeee (@Some_Mexican_Ok) March 24, 2018

I don’t know who “Some meixcan drinking coffeee” is, but I agree. Where’s Hotline Bling Epic Games? And where’s Undertaker’s cut throat? I need answers.

Epic Games doesn’t provide how much Jubilation costs in the shop, but my guess is you will be seeing a ton of it tomorrow, as is tradition the day after a new emote is added.

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and is in the process of coming to mobile devices. As for a Nintendo Switch version, nothing has been announced. Given that Epic Games has its entire, massive staff working on the game, paired with it already being made for mobile devices, could mean a Switch version is on the horizon however.

In other recent and related news, the game’s new shotgun has already released, and already has players calling for a nerf. Typical. Meanwhile, Xbox and PlayStation 4 cross-play is still absent, but Epic Games believes that will be coming to an end eventually.