Fortnite: Fans React to Possible New Map Sighting

Earlier this evening, we posted a story about Epic Games teasing something new for its mega-hit Fortnite, in the form of an image that showed a player making a journey to China sometime next week.

Now, the image didn’t make it clear what was happening, but there are two possibilities. One, the game will finally make its way to China, opening up a whole new audience for the worldwide phenomenon. Or, two, we could be looking at the introduction of a new map starting on April 23.

Of course, a lot of players are thrilled with the idea of seeing a new map, but some are speculating that it’s merely a tease for the Chinese game release. We’ve collected some of the best reactions to the story below, and you can be the judge in terms of which way the fans are leaning:

A Twitter user (without a profile picture, natch) named Kai Matsunami has suggested first images for the map, but they’re taken from the game’s Replay Mode, and, well, they’re questionable:

@OMGitsAliA is this a new fortnite map pic.twitter.com/1boev1f4ay — Kai matsunami (@kai_matsunami) April 18, 2018

Most everyone assumes that this just means the game is coming to China. A user named GGFroste actually seems excited by the idea that Chinese gamers will soon be able to check the game out, if it’s true:

Fortnite is coming to China…. holy shit… — GGFroste (@GGFrosteX) April 20, 2018

Colonel Mustang is optimistic for a new map, but is a bit weary if the game is introduced to a new audience:

if this is a new map, sick if this is a fortnite release in china, RIP servers and hello chinese and russian hackers i havent seen you in a while https://t.co/KYKIpcg1Ix — colonel mustang (@NateDingeman) April 20, 2018

TripleGlockem is pretty convinced the new map isn’t happening:

it probably is just a Chinese convention or just the game is coming to China. It’s definetly not a new map that’s for sure. — TripleGlockem (@HunterLarbes) April 20, 2018

Im Goated (another great name) suggests that the forthcoming meteor shower will destroy the Tilted Towers and the current map, with a new one in China taking its place:

Meteor hits and the only thing left is the battle bus. We hop in and start a new life in China — Im Goated (@AliTheGoatt) April 20, 2018

Geralda believes a China-based audience will push Fortnite to even further heights:

Fortnite Is Coming To China, And That’s A Big Deal — Ḡeralda ฿ÜḎIÅ (@BUDhungry) April 20, 2018

Gamespot feels that the game is officially making its China debut, and while that will expand its audience, there could be questionable things about hacking:

Fortnite Is Coming To China, And That’s A Big Deal https://t.co/WC8p65WBgC — Culture Trends (@CultureTrends) April 20, 2018

And last but not least, Zeno (Hive) believes the new map is simply a look at the forthcoming Beijing Convention Center:

To everyone saying “NEW MAP!” Yall slow af lmao its a fort ite convention in china pic.twitter.com/FrKVtKnB2P — Zeno (Hive) (@ZenoZM) April 20, 2018

So which is it? It looks like we’ll find out in a few days. But whatever it is, it’s going to be huge for Fortnite, whether it is a new map or a new audience.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.