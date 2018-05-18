Fortnite: New Solo Showdown Limited Time Mode Revealed

As Fortnite surges forward in popularity, EPIC Games has revealed another new limited time mode for players to enjoy! We know that Fortnite Battle Royale will see a competitive mode soon, and this might just be your first taste!

The new mode, which as the name suggests is only available for a limited time, is called the Solo Showdown and it promises to bring the heat! Epic Games described it as, “Trying to prove yourself on the battlefield? Queue up for the Solo Showdown mode for a hotly contested Battle Royale experience. Unlike other LTMs, Solo Showdown will not change core gameplay of the current Solo mode. Instead, you will be placed against other self-selected competitors making this the ultimate test of survival.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that choose to compete, there are some hefty rewards on the line:

1st Place: 50,000 V-Bucks

2nd – 4th Place: 25,000 V-Bucks

5th – 50th Place: 13,500 V-Bucks

51st – 100th Place: 7,500 V-Bucks

They also added, “We’ll be using the Solo Showdown as a one-off stepping stone to learn how to build great events for all types of players. If you crave testing and improving your own skills, give it a try and let us know what you think. To thank you for participating, play 50 games and get a unique spray.”

With the competitive mode leaked early, this looks like it could very well be a test run for how it would work. There are certainly incentive to being the best, and Epic Games noted in their blog that they will be monitoring progress on this closely, likely to ensure quality for progressing it even further. Here’s to hoping, because competitive play has been something players have been asking for for quite some time now!

The new mode is going on from now until May 21st at 10 AM ET.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. The game will eventually be making its way onto Android devices, though we still don’t have an official release date at this time. Don’t forget to also check out the latest patch that went live this morning to stay in the know about what’s new, and what’s different, in Epic Games’ hit title.