Fortnite Gets New Vanishing Point Gear, Available Now

Let’s say that the variety of outfits that are available in Fortnite don’t quite suit your needs. You’re looking for something futuristic, yet still practical; savvy, but something that shows you mean business. Well, Epic Games’ latest offering should draw you in…especially if you have a thing for Tron or Daft Punk.

The company posted an update on Twitter just a little while ago, announcing that the new Vanishing Point gear is now available in the store. For just a few V-Bucks, you can get the all-out futuristic look that you need, as well as picking up a glider that matches the motif. Now we just need a harvesting tool that glows like the discs in Tron or something. You can see the tweet, along with a glimpse of the gear, below.

Break away from the pack! The new Vanishing Point Gear is available now. pic.twitter.com/TlPUYFIWhp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 17, 2018

The big draw here will no out be the outfits. Both of them come with solid white design, as well as matching helmets. For the guys, there’s the Overtaker costume, complete with jacket with black spikes on it. For the ladies, the Whiteout costume is available, with a sleek look of its own. You can grab both of these costumes for 1,500 V-Bucks apiece.

Looking for some gliders to match these outfits? There are two available. The Cyclone, which glows red, and the White Squall, which glows blue, feature neon-ish design and practicality, with a little bit of futuristic touches on the side. You can pick up these bad boys for 1,200 V-Bucks apiece, and make yourself really stand out in a crowd.

Along with this gear, you can get your hands on the Breakin’ emote (800 V-Bucks); the Slow Clap emote (200 V-Bucks); the Battle Pass Tiers (900 V-Bucks); the Arctic Assassin costume (1,200 V-Bucks); the Moniker costume (1,200 V-Bucks); and the Batsickle harvesting axe (800 V-Bucks). There’s no word on how long these items will be available, so you’d better pick them up while you can.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC. Now go play it and blare some Daft Punk!