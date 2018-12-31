‘Fortnite’ Has a New Year’s Eve Event Happening and Everyone’s Invited

Epic Games' Fortnite has already been quite busy in the midst of its "14 Days of Fortnite" event, but that doesn't mean the team isn't willing to have some fun for New Year's. In fact, if you log into the game right now, you can actually take part in some interesting festivities.

A new video has been posted by a Twitter user named Dakotaz, in which he's stumbled upon an over-the-top celebration featuring a giant disco ball- yes, one you dance to- along with fireworks that light up the sky. Check out the clip below:

As you can see, the ball lowers just like the one in Times Square, with a small countdown following it. Players then stop fighting and dance along, in unison, if only for a brief moment.

We then see explosions in the sky, with fireworks and other parts of the light show. It then fades away, with a bigger explosion revealing, "2019" in the sky.

And, no, it's not something that was hacked into the game. It's official. Mark Rein, vice president and co-founder of Epic Games, confirmed as such on his Twitter page, explaining, "It's already New Years Eve in the Christmas Island, in the country of Kiribati and it will soon be New Years Eve in Fiji." From the looks of it, this looks to be happening every hour on the hour through New Year's Eve and Day, to celebrate the coming of 2019 in every time zone. And it's pretty sweet.

It’s already New Years Eve in the Christmas Island, in the country of Kiribati and it will soon be New Years Eve in Fiji. //t.co/pJKMaPIatB — Mark Rein (@MarkRein) December 31, 2018

No word yet if we'll be getting any goodies on New Year's Day to ring in 2019, but at the very least, this is a nice little light show- even if we did see it coming based from a leak earlier this month. Now get in there and celebrate!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices.

(Hat tip to DualShockers for the scoop and image!)