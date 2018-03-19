Fortnite: Ninja Teaming up With Another Rapper for Another Battle Royale Stream

The biggest news of 2018 happened earlier this week: Fortnite’s most popular streamer, Ninja, streamed duos of the game with none other than Drake. Yes, THAT Drake, as in the popular rapper/singer.

The stream sent the Internet and gaming community into a frenzy as everyone gathered to collectively watch one of the biggest events in human history. More specifically and accurately, it smashed Twitch viewership records, which you would expect.

And now Ninja is once again back at it, streaming duos with yet another rapper.

However, Witt Lowry isn’t exactly an unknown product. He notably has over 100k followers on Twitter, and has generated tens of millions of views on YouTube with his music.

Best known for his songs “Like I do,” “Blood in the Water,” and “Move On,” Witt Lowry is a well-documented Fortnite and Ninja fan, so this collaboration isn’t completely surprising. What remains to be seen is whether the rapper from Connecticut has skills better than Drake. My guess from watching Drake’s stream, probably.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is also in the process of coming to mobile devices. At the moment, the game is easily the most popular in the world, dipping into the mainstream in a way games very, very rarely do. It isn’t even fully on mobile yet, and it’s still already the most popular game there.

To make sure you don’t miss the stream, be sure to follow Ninja and his Twitch account. Further, in case you missed it, we recently published an article about the 10 emotes we want to see come to the game, including the aforementioned Drake’s Hotline Bling and the classic Undertaker “Cut Throat.”