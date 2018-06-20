Fortnite For Nintendo Switch Has Strong Headset Support From Turtle Beach

The Epic Games hit Fortnite has only been out on the Nintendo Switch for about a week and already it’s got headsets that work incredibly well with it. Now that’s progress.

Turtle Beach has announced today that it is offering the “largest lineup of gaming headsets available” so gamers can enjoy them on the Nintendo Switch with Fortnite.

Considering that Epic Games included a brilliant in-game chat option for Fortnite with the Switch version (something unheard of compared to the previous “chat solution” introduced by Splatoon 2), having a headset that truly takes advantage of that would be ideal.

The company has noted that it has 25 headsets in its current product lineup (not including prior legacy models) that work with the Switch and Fortnite. You can find the full list here, including everything from the Xbox XO line-up of headsets to the Recon 50P’s to the Stealth 350VR. Some wireless headsets also work with the system, in case you prefer a little more comfort.

“Epic Games bringing their own in-game chat system to the Switch with Fortnite is a brilliant move, as gamers can now enjoy the best audio experience, which relies on the best gaming headsets for success,” said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. “Epic’s bold move seemingly opens the doors for developers of future online multiplayer titles coming to Nintendo Switch to follow their lead and implement in-game chat systems, which is great news overall for Nintendo, for Turtle Beach, and most importantly…for gamers.”

The game is already a massive hit on Switch, having been downloaded more than two million times in its first 24 hours of release. And the chat system makes it easy to connect with friends and try for that Victory Royale. So it never hurts to have the right headset on board for it.

Turtle Beach touted the Recon 200 and the Stealth 300, two products it introduced at E3 that work with the Nintendo Switch, with Fortnite‘s optimal system in mind.

More information on Turtle Beach’s headset can be found on their home page. They have a pretty stellar lineup available with quality and affordability, so feel free to shop around.

Fortnite is available now for Nintendo Switch as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.