Fortnite on Nintendo Switch Boasts Insane Player-Count in Only 24 Hours

One of yesterday’s bigger announcements during the Nintendo Direct special was the debut of Epic Games‘ Fortnite, which many figured would be a big hit for the Switch. But little did we realize just how big it would be.

Nintendo confirmed today that the game has already reached two million downloads in the past 24 hours alone, making it a bonafide success for the system and drumming up a huge online community already.

Speaking with Polygon, Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aime confirmed, “Fortnite’s launch went extremely well — we had more than 2 million downloads in less than 24 hours. I think that speaks to the power of the franchise, the engagement of our players and the resonance of being able to play it anytime, anywhere.”

That’s another huge asset to the growing library of Nintendo Switch games, which also saw the addition of indie hit Hollow Knight, as well as the Octo expansion for Splatoon 2 and the hit multiplayer game Paladins from Hi-Rez Studios.

The game is performing very well, with strong feedback from the players. However, the real test will probably be when Nintendo Online launches this fall, as we’ll see if fans will still be able to play it without the need of a subscription.

Nintendo has also put up an official game page for Fortnite, with the following details:

“Jump in to be the last one standing in the free 100-player Battle Royale. Build huge forts. Outwit your opponents. Earn your Victory. Squad up together online with friends in the same room or around the world!

BUILD & DESTROY – Shape the battlefield by building your own cover. Opponent hiding behind a wall? Take out their cover to get the edge.

GEAR UP – Board the battle bus and drop in on your favorite zone. Gather resources, collect gear, and battle your opponents!

SQUAD UP WITH FRIENDS – Team up online with your friends around the world or in the same room!

WEEKLY UPDATES & EVENTS – Updates constantly fuel the fun with new gameplay modes, outfits, weapons and items.”

Fortnite is available now for Nintendo Switch, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.