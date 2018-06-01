Fortnite Nintendo Switch Ratings Listing Appears

Just yesterday, a small rumor turned out to be a very credible leak concerning Epic Games’ Fortnite making its official move over to the Nintendo Switch. Now to add fuel to that fire, a new ratings listing has appeared giving even more validity to the port rumors.

The Korean Ratings Boards are infamous for letting the cat out of the bag way too soon, and it appears they are at it again! Thanks to a post over on Resetera, we now have a little more to go on about if the wildly popular battle royale game would make the jump over to the Big N:

This rumor has been circulating for awhile now but this is the first time, aside from yesterday’s leak, that we had actual tangible proof outside of hearsay and photoshopped retail listings. With Epic Games having such a huge presence at this year’s E3 coming up next week, we are 99.99% positive the official reveal will be happening then. If this does come to pass, this would be HUGE for the battle royale genre, especially since its competitor, PUGB, is still struggling to get their Xbox One version in working order.

No word yet on a release date, or even if it would be just the battle royale (free-to-play) version, or will include the Save the World mode. Not surprising, given we still don’t have an official announcement, but one will surely be dropping soon! Where we droppin’, boys, because it looks like the platform accessibility just infinitely greater!

In other Fortnite news, the servers are back up online after three days in a row of emergency maintenance fixes. Epic Games explained about what exactly went wrong in their quest to make everything right, saying “First, we ran into an issue with the way the system handled the case of many thousands of empty game servers, just waiting for people to drop at Tilted, that caused a lot more data to be returned by queries to the service than we expected. We solved that problem and tried to deploy again this morning, and while performance looked good we ran into a problem with the way our dedicated server auto-scaling systems interacted with the session tracker that required us to revert to the previous system again.”

You can read their full statement here explaining what was the cause behind all of the issues following the most recent update, and how they are taking on future updates.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game will also be coming to Android handhelds in the near future, though we still don’t have an official release date at this time. We’re hoping we learn more at this year’s E3!