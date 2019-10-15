Is Fortnite down? That’s the question on the lips of everyone that plays as soon as any new content drops, regardless of how significant. In truly helpful fashion, Epic Games has a status page, like many other online video games, that offers real-time updates on all things Fortnite from login to voice chat and more. And it’s super helpful whenever something is going on outside of the normal, such as when a meteor totally ends the world.

The incredibly popular video game wasn’t always a battle royale, player-versus-player game, but that’s certainly what it’s become known for, and such a game requires lots of folks online and in good standing to function, with a bunch of different aspects of the game working properly.

As such, the current status of its online infrastructure — login, voice chat, matchmaking, and more — is of dire importance to thousands of folks at any given time. One nice thing about Fortnite‘s status page is the listing of previous problems in addition to all the steps taken to fix them — with relevant timestamps. If you scroll down, you can also see summaries of past events, such as the episode on July 11th where matchmaking issues briefly plagued the platform.

UPDATE: 10/15/19, 7:26 AM CT: Fortnite is back! While Chapter 2 is here, it does appear that there are a few glitches and otherwise strange issues cropping up from time to time. Players can likely expect some up and down problems with various aspects of the game until it totally stabilizes.

We’re aware of and investigating an issue with the “I’m Trash” Achievement and have disabled it for the time being. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 15, 2019

As you can likely see above, the green “Operational” is the optimal status. Any other color or language, such as a red “Major Outage” spells bad news for players. The above embedded status page should update in real time, but as of writing, everything is marked “Operational” and should be good to go.

Here’s how Epic Games describes Fortnite‘s battle royale mode:

“Build. Battle. Create. Fortnite Battle Royale is the always free, always evolving, multiplayer game where you and your friends battle to be the last one standing in an intense 100 player PvP mode.”

Fortnite is currently available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The battle royale mode of the game is currently free to play, though players can purchase a number of digital goods within it. For more on the incredibly popular video game, you can check out all of our previous coverage here.