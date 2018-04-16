Fortnite, Overwatch Nominated for Webby Awards

Fortnite has received a Webby Awards nomination for Best Multiplayer/Competitive Game alongside other strong competitors like Overwatch.

The Webby Awards are an annual event that honors the Internet’s best of the best across different broad categories like Games, Websites, Film & Video, and more. For its 22nd year of distributing the honors, The Webby Awards includes nine different subcategories for games that span everything from simpler trivia games to games like Fortnite that sweep the industry.

Fortnite is currently only nominated in the Best Multiplayer/Competitive Game category, but it’s in good company alongside the other titles from Blizzard and other developers. Epic Games’ battle royale game is going to give the rest of the contenders a run for their money, but you can easily cast your vote through The Webby Awards’ site from now until April 19 if you think a different game should win.

The full list of games in different subcategories can be seen here, but you can also see all the games that Fortnite is up against listed below to show you what the game has in terms of competition.

Overwatch

A game that needs no introduction, it’s not hard to imagine that Overwatch still has a spot in The Webby Awards’ nominations nearly two years after it was released. Blizzard’s created something special with Overwatch with the game leaving the small screens and heading to the big stages with the start of the Overwatch League following its launch in May 2016.

Here’s hoping that Overwatch can give Fortnite a run for its money in the Multiplayer/Competitive title, because knowing how gamers are likely to cast their votes, it looks like it might be the only game that has a shot at beating the battle royale behemoth. Still, perhaps some of these other games can pull out an underdog win and scoop the victory royale away from Fortnite.

Hearthstone

Another game that comes from the minds at Blizzard, Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft is also in the running for the Best Multiplayer/Competitive Game in this year’s Webby Awards. The game doesn’t incorporate heroes from Overwatch in the way that you’ll find in Heroes of the Storm – it instead sticks to the recognizable characters from the Warcraft universe.

A card-based competition that’s developed its own competitive scene, Hearthstone has all sorts of different cards to fill out players’ decks as well as some prebuilt decks to help players get started. Blizzard is constantly adding new cards, removing older ones, and rebalancing current ones to keep the game fresh, so it hardly feels like there’s ever a bad time to get started in Hearthstone. This game is the last of Blizzard’s lineup in the category though, so it’s up to other titles from here on out to take down the bigger developers.

And then there’s Pyre, a title from Supergiant Games that blends elements of role-playing games, arcade hits, and sports-like gameplay.

The game has a single-player campaign as well as a local versus mode with the battles consisting of two teams trying to take out their opponents’ flames before their own can be extinguished. With so much involved, it’s a bit difficult to understand what Pyre is all about, so check out the description from Supergiant Games and the trailer above to see how it works.

“Central to Pyre is the ancient competition called the Rites. Each Rite plays out like an intense close-quarters mystical battle, where the object is to extinguish your adversary’s signal flame before they can do the same to you. You’ll have to outsmart and outmaneuver your opponents to succeed — or you can banish them outright with a powerful aura blast.

“You’ll be up against a colorful cast of adversaries in pitched, high-stakes confrontations where each victory (or defeat!) brings your exiles closer to enlightenment. Choose three exiles from your party for each Rite, and outfit them with powerful Talismans and Masteries to gain an edge.”

Hero Academy 2

Last on the list is Hero Academy 2, a game that you may not have heard of but one that shouldn’t be counted out too quickly.

Like Hearthstone, Hero Academy 2 is a card game that uses cards with similar stats like strength values and special effects. It’s currently available on mobile platforms like Android and iOS and is also in Early Access on Steam.

The game draws inspiration from the first game titled Hero Academy, but it’s been tweaked a bit from the first time around according to Robot Entertainment.

“Hero Academy 2 builds on the original’s amazing tactical gameplay,” the description on the game’s site reads. “We’ve added exciting new characters to the familiar fan favorites, all done in full-3d environments. Matches are real-time now. You can also customize your teams by collecting cards and building your own decks.”