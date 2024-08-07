Fortnite Accidentally Releases Rare Paradigm Skin For First Time Since 2019

Epic Games recently made a big mistake and accidentally added The Paradigm back into Fortnite via the Item Shop. Released as part of Season X in 2019, The Paradigm is a skin that was only ever meant to be available to purchase as part of that season. Since October 13, 2019, the skin has never again been buyable, making it one of the rarest skins in all of Fortnite. Fortunately, some lucky Fortnite players were recently able to grab The Paradigm for themselves, but only thanks to an error on Epic’s end.

During the latest Item Shop refresh, Epic Games said that it mistakenly added The Paradigm to the storefront and made the skin available for purchase once again. This window of availability only lasted for about 15 minutes before Epic realized what it had done and soon after deleted Paradigm from the Shop. Originally, Epic said that it would be removing Paradigm from the Lockers of those who bought the skin during this limited period. Instead, though, the Fortnite developer soon after changed its mind and decided to let buyers keep it while also refunding their V-Bucks.

“Due to a bug, we unintentionally brought Paradigm back into the Shop and have since removed it,” Epic said of the situation. “Her accidental return to the Shop is on us… so if you purchased The Paradigm during this evening’s rotation, you can keep this Outfit and we’ll refund your V-Bucks soon-ish.We plan to create a brand new variant of The Paradigm that we’ll grant exclusively to people who purchased the original Outfit. Original purchasers will also have the option to refund this item if they’d like.”

As a whole, this is a great move on Epic’s part as it has essentially given some Fortnite players one of the most legendary skins in the game for free. Sadly, if many had known that all V-Bucks would end up being refunded after purchasing The Paradigm during its limited Item Shop appearance, more would have surely snagged it. Still, this situation just reiterates that it’s always a good idea to pay attention to the Fortnite Shop when it refreshes in case more instances like this happen in the future.