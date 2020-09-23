Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Just Lost a Witcher

✖

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 appears to have just lost one of its named witchers, Eskel, as actor Thue Rasmussen announced this morning that, due to scheduling conflicts in the wake of COVID-19 production issues, he will not be portraying the character in the upcoming season. Netflix has yet to officially announce the departure, but Rasmussen's statement seems pretty definitive.

"Sadly, due to the rescheduling because of Covid-19, I will not be portraying Eskel in The Witcher," Rasmussen's statement, which you can check out in full below, reads in part. "It's heartbreaking, of course, but I mostly feel happy and grateful for the days I got to spend on set earlier this year. Everyone was extremely engaged and passionate about the project and it was a truly inspiring experience."

Given the relative importance of Eskel, it would make sense if Netflix had recast after Rasmussen dropped out. If history is any indication, the company will eventually share a press release announcing who will be playing Eskel going forward given that it has traditionally explicitly announced casting like Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, for example.

The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is also, also available to stream on the platform now. Given that production has only recently resumed, there is no telling when Season 2 will launch.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

