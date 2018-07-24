Fortnite Pays Tribute to Epic Rescue Mission

Fortnite’s latest update added an unexpected tribute to an intense rescue attempt that went viral with a grave marker and a pile of tires marking the historic moment.

Last week, a rescue attempt was set in motion by Fortnite player Muselk who found a player in distress at the edge of the map and tried to save them with an All-Terrain Kart. The player by the in-game name of Chappadoodle had fallen off the side of a cliff and was trapped on a small patch of terrain that was surrounded by high walls and the ocean. The plan to rescue the player didn’t exactly go as intended as the original video below shows, a clip that you’ll want to watch to understand the reference.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Watch as @MrMuselk attempts to rescue a fellow player. (Engineering x Good Intentions) + Miscalculations = 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Q3KbaJjxoc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 17, 2018

Chappadoodle didn’t survive that encounter, but that doesn’t mean that Epic Games was ready to let the memory of the player die with just that video. When the downtime for Patch v5.10 ended and players rejoined the battle royale fray, some ventured over to the part of the map near Paradise Palms where the foiled rescue attempt occurred. After peeking over the edge of the cliff that spelled the demise of Chappadoodle, a Fortnite player by the name of StoreBrandEnigma on Reddit saw that there was something down there. Descending the wall with the game’s new karts showed that the something hidden down there was actually a memorial to the fallen player, a grave marker to commemorate the moment and a set of tires to make sure that anyone else who got stuck in such a situation could get themselves out without having to worry about receiving help from another player.

HOLY CRAP! @FortniteGame Added a tribute to my “greatest rescue ever” clip!

Chaperdoodle will not be forgotten! (the tires to help him jump up aswell 😂) pic.twitter.com/z30UedYSQf — Muselk (@MrMuselk) July 24, 2018

Muselk took note of the video and the memorial that was erected in Chappadoodle’s honor and shared the tweet above with a screenshot from the video to show off the find. He also commented on the post and said that it was the “coolest thing that’s happened” to him while an Epic Games team member commented to say that “the legacy of Chappadoodle lives on.”