Some Fortnite Players Will Get Visual Upgrades When Chapter 2 Season 7 Releases

Fortnite’s next season is already set to bring a fresh wave of content to players including something to do with aliens, but for some of the players who are active on the PC platform, you’ll have something extra to look forward to. Epic Games announced this week that PC players with the right specs will benefit from improved visuals including better explosions and other effects. A side effect of this change is that the experiences created by different performance settings are changing, too, so you may need to adjust your performance levels accordingly when the next update releases.

Some of the changes being added to the PC version of the game actually came to consoles first for a change. Epic Games said when the game launched on the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, advanced explosion effects were added. That feature and others will come to PC whenever the next season’s update drops.

When Chapter 2 Season 7 arrives next week, Fortnite on PC will get upgraded visuals on "Epic" settings! Read more information, including changes to graphics settings overall, in our latest blog post:https://t.co/UsIlqAxZyy — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 3, 2021

“Starting with Chapter 2 Season 7, if you play with your ‘Quality Presets’ option set to Epic, you’ll notice that both Battle Royale and Creative modes benefit from improved Storm and cloud effects, as well as enhanced simulations for smoke and liquid,” Epic Games said about the changes. “What’s that mean? Expect cooler-looking explosion, fire, and Slurp effects!”

Because these changes will now be housed under the “Epic” setting, the performance settings overall will change. If you put your settings to “High” after the v17.00 update drops, it’ll be the equivalent of what “Epic” is right now, so there won’t be any extra effects added to that.

The recommended specs for Fortnite have changed a bit, too with an Nvidia GTX 960 or an AMD R9 280 now recommended while the minimum specs required remain untouched. Below are the specs needed to reach Fortnite’s new “Epic” setting after the next season’s update releases.

Epic Quality Presets Specifications

Nvidia GTX 1080, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, or equivalent GPU

4 GB VRAM or higher

Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x, or equivalent

16 GB RAM or higher

NVMe Solid State Drive

Windows 10 64-bit

Fortnite’s Season 7 update with these changes and much more is scheduled to release on June 8th.