Fortnite Physical Copies Are Selling For Ridiculous Prices

Epic Games’ Fortnite has become a huge sensation over the past year with its Battle Royale mode, even managing to make over $300 million this month alone. But if you really want to see how far fans are willing to go for the game, just take a look at how physical copies are selling.

Yes, originally upon its release, Fortnite sold in limited physical form for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 through Gearbox Publishing. Soon after, however, it was discontinued in favor of a digital release, complete with updates. But that isn’t stopping fans from pursuing that special version.

Gamespot recently reported that physical copies of the game are selling anywhere between $100 and $450 for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. This is even with the fact that “the game can be downloaded for free and no purchase is necessary to play,” according to the author.

Searches across both eBay and Amazon indicate the high prices, with most games selling for around $100-$200. But there are some that catapult further than that, particularly sealed copies that are huge hits with players.

There’s no explanation for this other than to suit the die-hard fans of the game that want to show their love for everything Fortnite with something in the real world, since there’s only so many people that will see their in-game outfits and items (aside from opponents, obviously).

Epic Games has been known for publishing its games in physical format in the past before switching to digital. For a little while there, it was offering a physical edition of Paragon, its multiplayer battle game that became discontinued a few months ago.

It’s likely that the physical version of the game works just as well as the digital one, though add-ons likely have to be downloaded straight to the hard drive for everything to work. All the same, that’s worth it to some especially collectors who want to whip a copy of Fortnite out and yell, “Look what I got!”

So enjoy your purchase, die-hard fans. But really, your money’s better spent on some of the awesome goods featured in the game. Like, say, this awesome dino gear.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile and PC.