Fortnite Players Not Happy With Turbo Building Nerf

Epic Games has been coming under fire from the Fortnite community since the beginning of Season X. With the introduction of the highly controversial B.R.U.T.E., plenty of frustration has been shown by a good portion of the player base. The backlash eventually led to some significant nerfs of the mechs, but players were still rather not pleased by their existence in the game to begin with. That said, the latest update to arrive has nerfed a popular feature known as Turbo Building, and as one might imagine, Fortnite players are once again not happy with Epic’s decision.

Epic is hoping these changes will “level the playing field regarding ping when it comes to turtling.” However, the Turbo Building nerfs added to Fortnite have seemingly only alienated the community even further, even to the point of fans getting #RevertTurboBuilding trending on Twitter. Here’s what some players are saying about the latest update:

OHHHHH @FortniteGame what have you done? =p — dk (@dakotaz) August 27, 2019

Wait….#RevertTurboBuilding pic.twitter.com/OasnfFlFam — Hunt0 (@Lustrous_Hunt0) August 27, 2019

the whole fortnite community when reading the patch notes today #RevertTurboBuilding pic.twitter.com/E2jeEc52Aq — evade zkay (@zkaygb) August 27, 2019

How can we take this game seriously when @EpicGames doesn’t even take this game seriously #RevertTurboBuilding — RazorX (@NotRazorX) August 27, 2019

