‘Fortnite’ Players React to Epic Ice King Reveal

After a solid week of teasing, leaks, and speculation, the Ice Storm event is now live in Epic Games’ Fortnite. Though the online game is no stranger to sweet events, this one was arguably one of the coolest reveals in all 7 seasons and we’re definitely not the only ones that think that.

Check out what went down for yourself in the video below:

You gotta admit – the huge Ice King was pretty damn cool. (📸: @FortniteGameLAT) pic.twitter.com/t550xdfkeT — Fortnite News – fnbr.news (@FortniteBR) January 19, 2019

Of course some said it was underwhelming – which honestly, happens every time. Still, it reigned in a new wave of challenges as the entire map is now covered in snow and a mysterious fog:

It was dope, people will say it’s not though bc they missed it and don’t want to feel left out — Jacoby (@JacobyFC) January 19, 2019

Yes it was. Even though the event didnt live up to other live events, we are getting spoiled after all. I cant think of any other developer that listens to their community and gives them all of this. And we shit on them even after all they’ve done. — TravisVavilar (@TravisPrimeOFCL) January 19, 2019

So the new #Fortnite Ice Storm Event just happened… think I got a pretty good view of it! pic.twitter.com/RIyXotyhLd — Marc Hutton (@MarcusStarrFTW) January 19, 2019

Some were hyped, others – as previously mentioned – not so much:

Hype was better than the event. — David Clark (@Barrel_1) January 19, 2019

The whole map was snowy Christmas Day…. hated it then, hate it now. Nobody wanted zombies at Halloween, pointless bringing ice zombies to the game because they’ll be hated too. pic.twitter.com/SJqM6Mdxhz — E N Y A (@EnyaH_) January 19, 2019

Personally, I thought it was pretty nifty. For a game – concerning the Battle Royale mode – that doesn’t really have any plot, these events provide some interesting narrative structure despite being temporary. Though we knew the Ice King was coming, his reveal was pretty darn epic in my eyes!

Excited for what's next? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below