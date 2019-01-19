Gaming

‘Fortnite’ Players React to Epic Ice King Reveal

After a solid week of teasing, leaks, and speculation, the Ice Storm event is now live in Epic Games’ Fortnite. Though the online game is no stranger to sweet events, this one was arguably one of the coolest reveals in all 7 seasons and we’re definitely not the only ones that think that.

Check out what went down for yourself in the video below:

Of course some said it was underwhelming – which honestly, happens every time. Still, it reigned in a new wave of challenges as the entire map is now covered in snow and a mysterious fog:

Personally, I thought it was pretty nifty. For a game – concerning the Battle Royale mode – that doesn’t really have any plot, these events provide some interesting narrative structure despite being temporary. Though we knew the Ice King was coming, his reveal was pretty darn epic in my eyes!

Excited for what’s next? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

