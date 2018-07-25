Fortnite Playground LTM Is Back

This morning, the most important Fortnite Battle Royale game mode has returned: Playground! Plaground LTM hit Fortnite for the first time weeks ago, and was immensely popular, but eventually had to be taken down so that EPIC Games could make a few adjustments. This morning marks the first time that players have had the opportunity to mess around in Playground since its initial launch.

So why exactly is Playground so important? It’s simple: Playground gives you the entire island to yourself and your friends. If gives you a non-competitive environment in which you can safely practice and hone your skills.

Most new players struggle with the building aspect of Fortnite, which is by far its most important. In Playground, you’re free to stock up on tons of resources, and practice building to your heart’s content. From quick walled staircases to tall fortresses, now you can get the hang of the one mechanic that makes the biggest difference at the end-game.

So what about those changes? EPIC needed to make some fine-tuning adjustments, and after yesterday’s update went live, we got a laundry list of changes in the patch notes. Here’s everything that’s changed in Playground since its debut:

What’s New?

Players can now switch teams in-game. Join the same team to work together creatively, join separate teams to practice fighting each other! Note: Voice chat will remain on across all teams, future iterations of the mode will offer more customization.

Aim assist will work when using a gamepad against players on an opposing team.

Matches will no longer end if one player leaves the server.

Golf carts have been added and spawn 100% of the time.

Ammo cans spawn 10x the amount of ammo.

Removed grey vending machines, increased the chances of higher-tier machines spawning.

Increased launch & bounce pads spawn likelihood.

Lowered forced glider deploy height, so players can get back into the action more quickly.

Increased max rocket ammo cap to 60.

Increased rocket ammo drop rates.

Added 100 Supply Drops.

Chests now spawn 3 weapons and more ammo & consumables than normal.

Floor loot now spawns 3 items.

Increased Chug Jug and Slurp Juice spawn chances, decreased Bandages.

Added Chug Jugs to floor loot.

Respawn timer lowered from 10s to 3s.

Mode Details

Drop into the Battle Royale map alone or with up to a full squad for an hour.

Players respawn immediately unless eliminated by the Storm.

The Storm doesn’t start closing in for 55 minutes and takes 5 minutes to close in.

Resources gained from harvesting increased by ten times the normal amount.

100 Llamas will be spawned on the map.

Chests & ammo boxes spawn 100% of the time.

If you’re new to the game, or sorely needing some practice, take some time this afternoon and in the week ahead to boot up a few matches in Playground mode and get your build on!