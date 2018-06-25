Fortnite: Everything You Need to Know About Playground

Fortnite’s Playground mode looks like it’s going to be releasing soon, but players still have plenty of questions about the game mode and what it means for your building and practice potential.

The mode is a long-awaited one that offers players the chance to practice their best builds with a group of friends without having to worry about getting shotgunned by a ganker or getting caught out in the storm. Epic Games first announced it back in May, and after many questions regarding when it’ll be deployed, an in-game update makes it look like it’s finally on its way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When is the game mode “Playground” released on Fortnite? — Tuba 🇲🇽 (@Tubasuki) June 25, 2018

Fortnite playground mode is coming out tomorrow??!!! — Paige Pinson🐺 (@Stormbreeze_7) June 25, 2018

Players are excited about the game mode – you can tell that much by visiting Twitter, Reddit, or any other forum – but the game mode’s finer details still remain to be seen until Epic Games shares them in the patch notes. But until that happens, here’s what we know based on Epic Games’ previous comments about the Playground LTM.

What Can You Do in Playground?

The question about Playground isn’t really “what can you do?” but is rather “what can’t you do?” Fortnite’s Playground LTM drops players into the game either by themselves or with a group and lets them run around as they build, build, build. The game mode lasts longer than a normal match, so you won’t have to worry about getting timed out before you have a chance to do everything you want, though it’s probably a smart idea to keep track of the time if you’re looking to replicate the real game experience during your practice sessions.

You’ll also be able to do battle with your comrades if you want. Friendly fire is indeed on, but if your teammates take you out mid-build, fear not because you’ll respawn and can keep going about your business.

Is It Permanent?

One of the most common questions about the Fortnite game mode is whether or not Playground will be permanent. The image above shows just a small sample from the game’s subreddit where players have been asking and requesting for the Playground mode to be permanent.

As far as Epic Games has indicated, however, it’s a temporary mode. Since it was revealed, it was labeled as an LTM, a Limited Time Mode not unlike 50v50 and the rest of the alternate game modes. The update spotted in-game today called it such as well, so unless Epic Games decides to keep it in the game permanently somehow, there will be a time when Playground leaves to be replaced by another LTM.

How Many Players Are in a Playground Match?

from discussion State of Development – v5.

Since you can bring other players into your Playground matches to try out different tactics and builds, players have been wondering how many players can exist in one match. That question was answered back when the mode was initially announced, but it’s easy to have missed it in all the Playground buzz.

“Battle and build to your heart’s content with an extended period of time to roam around the map as well as increased resource generation,” the Playground announcement said. “All treasure chests and ammo crates will be spawned, try droppin’ in different spots and scope out the loot. Friendly fire is on so you can scrimmage with your squad (up to 4 friends per match), but fear not you’ll respawn immediately.”

Epic Games reminded players of the detail in the forums leading up to the mode’s release, so even if you didn’t see it initially, you might’ve caught it elsewhere through comments like the one above that comes from Reddit.

Where Does Playground Take Place?

Another question that’s showed up more than once comes from players wondering where the Playground mode will take place with answers ranging from saying it’ll use the normal map to others suggesting a smaller battleground will host the players. The question above is just one example of the common question.

According to Epic Games’ first announcement, it looks like the game mode will be held on the map that Fortnite players are used to. The announcement said that Playground takes place on “the Battle Royale Map” with the custom settings, so there’s no reason to think that it’ll take place on the spawn island or any new map. That’s a lot of room for four players to work with, so impressive creations and builds are expected to come from all that freedom.

What’s the Future Look Like for Playground?

Until Playground is made available to Fortnite players, it remains to be seen what the reception will be like, though the excitement so far is a strong sign for the creative building mode. What Epic Games decides to do with it will almost certainly depend on the feedback from players and the developer’s existing plans, but what we do know is that Playground is the beginning and not the end. After revealing in the first announcement post that challenges and stats wouldn’t be tracked in the mode, Epic Games looked beyond Playground to the future of creative modes in Fortnite.

“This represents our initial step into what a creative mode looks like in Fortnite. Practice, strategize and enjoy yourself,” the Playground subsection concluded. “We can’t wait to see what you do!”

Fortnite’s playground is expected to launch soon, so look for more details on it in Tuesday’s patch notes.