Fortnite’s Playground Mode Returns This Week

Fortnite’s much-loved Playground mode is returning to Fortnite Battle Royale this week on July 25.

The Limited Time Mode had some trouble getting off the ground with it being disabled a launch before taking a while to return, but it’s finally coming back to allow for more extraordinary creations and stress-free building. After it was enabled for a while to give Fortnite players a taste of the sandbox-style building mode that puts four players on their own server for an hour to build until the time runs out or the storm gets them, Epic Games removed the game mode from the playlist to work on improving it before bringing it back permanently.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That triumphant return of Fortnite’s Playground mode is now known to be coming this week thanks to Epic Games’ latest tweet through the Fortnite account.

Playground mode returns on July 25th! Set up squad battles with new team select options, skirt around in an ATK and gear up with lots more loot. Look out for the full list of changes in the 5.10 patch notes. pic.twitter.com/7bK1Wgg98U — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 23, 2018

The All-Terrain Karts that many simply refer to as golf carts will be included in the new version of Playground among other changes. Though the full patch notes for what’s included haven’t been shared yet, we know some of what Epic Games hoped to do with the mode thanks to a post shared before Playground was temporarily removed.

“For the next version of Playground we’re hoping to include functionality that would allow team selection options within the Playground itself. Here’s a few things you would gain with the ability to select teams,” Epic Games said weeks ago on Reddit before sharing the following list of changes that are planned.

1v1s and 2v2s

Aim assist for controllers

Editing other player’s structures

Traps affecting teammates/enemies correctly

Highlighting teammates on the map

Damaging enemies with your pickaxe

It won’t be long now before the patch notes are released to give a full list of everything that’s included, but the preview above should give an idea of what’s to come. If you’re still looking for more Playground info leading up to its rerelease though, you can always read up on Epic Games’ postmortem for the first edition of the Playground LTM that explains why it didn’t work out the way the developers intended and explains what went wrong. The full notes should be released this week prior to the Playground mode going live on July 25.