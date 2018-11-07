Watch Pro Golfers Perform ‘Fortnite’ Dances

Several professional golfers gave their best attempt at Fortnite’s many dances by performing emotes like “Jubilation,” “Best Mates,” and others.

Fortnite is filled with different emotes based on different dance moves, and in an unexpected crossover from the PGA Tour Champions Twitter account, people got to see the world of golfing cross over with Fortnite once again. Sharing a video from the official PGA Tour Champions account that showed a side-by-side of Fortnite characters on the left and PGA Tour Champions on the right, the professional golfers did their best to recreate Fortnite’s dances. The tweet and the video segued neatly into another tweet promoting the PGA Tour Champions’ 2019 schedule.

When the legends of golf take on Fortnite dances… Everyone wins. pic.twitter.com/KOEEhi55dv — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) November 7, 2018

We’re dancing into the 2019 season. The ’19 schedule is here: //t.co/dRmgltUOai — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) November 7, 2018

A couple of the professional golfers nailed their dances with athletes like Bernhard Langer and Esteban Toledo pulling off perfect renditions of the “Make it Rain” emote. Some of the more animated dances like “Best Mates” and were more difficult to pull off, but Paul Broadhurst proved he had “Jubilation” down and Miguel Angel Jimenez is apparently no stranger to doing the “Floss.”

This crossover is the first time that we’ve seen the professional golfers take on Fortnite, but it’s not the first time that Epic Games’ battle royale game has embraced the sport. Earlier in the year, Epic Games incorporated golfing into the game as one of the many side activities players can attempt in Fortnite. Epic Games added different “Toys” to play with, basketballs, beach balls, and golf balls being just some of the features added back in July.

“Toys will give you new ways for you and your squad to have fun on the island,” Epic Games said when the features were first added. “Try out your jumpshot on the court, see if you can make a hole in one, or just enjoy some beach ball bouncing in the sand before the storm arrives!”

Since then, Epic Games has added challenges in the game that pertained to golfing and even added a golf cart vehicle called the All-Terrain Kart. The developer even brought mini golf to PAX West for attendees to keep golfing even outside of the game.

Fortnite’s golfing feature is still part of the game along with the many other athletic and competitive activities.