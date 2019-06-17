Fortnite Possibly Adding Prop Hunt Soon

There’s no denying that Fortnite is one of the most recognizable video games around the globe, and hate it or love it, the game is here to stay for some time. One of the reasons for its success is how often the developers at Epic Games add updates that contain content, fixes, and more. The game is currently taking a massive step into the esports arena with the Fortnite World Cup, but for those who enjoy the experience of less-competitive gameplay, Epic is sure to keep adding game modes to mix things up. That said, it’s really looking like Prop Hunt is headed to the island.

During E3 2019 last week, Fortnite had a pretty large presence, including showing off a new game mode and some intriguing cosmetics that haven’t appeared in-game yet. The mode they showed off was their version of Prop Hunt, which was originally popularized by Gary’s Mod. As can be seen in the video above from Twitch streamer Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo, Fortnite’s version of Prop Hunt adds its own spin.

Much akin to the original version, there are two teams that take part in the game mode, the Hunters and the Props. The Props are equipped with a new in-game item that allows them to turn into objects around the map in order to disguise themselves. While on the run from the Hunters, the Props must also collect coins to earn points. The Hunters, of course, are tasked with hunting down the Props and preventing them from accomplishing their mission.

Fortnite’s Prop Hunt lasts for two five-minute rounds, with the teams swapping sides after the first round. As is seen in the footage above, it also appears to take place in a new area designed for Prop Hunt itself. There are lawn ornaments everywhere, plants, garbage, and more for players to transform into, and it looks like an all around good time. Unfortunately, Epic has not disclosed when this game mode will be added to Fortnite. It is also worth noting that there is a possibility this could have been exclusive to E3 2019, and players will never see it added to the game. Only time will tell.

Fortnite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. For more on what’s happening in the popular game, check out some of our previous coverage.

