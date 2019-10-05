Fortnite Pros Form a Players Association to Help Shape Competitive Scene

A group of professional Fortnite players have come together under the newly formed Fortnite Professional Players Association so that they may work with developers to shape the game’s competitive scene. The new association was announced on Twitter this week with a group of players from North America and Europe representing the more competitive side of the game. This group’s goal is to “have the most productive dialogue” with the devs, and we’ll see more pro players added later to represent more parts of the community.

Referred to as the FNPPA for brevity, the group came into existence on Twitter on Friday with the creation of a new account and one tweet that broadcasted its intentions. A list of the pro players who are in the association was also provided to show you if one of your favorite pros is currently a part of the group.

“Today, we announced the FNPPA, or The Fortnite Professional Players Association,” the message read. “It is an independent world-wide collective of professional Fortnite players, meant to provide us a professional platform to voice our opinions on the future of the competitive scene of Fortnite, so that we may have the most productive dialogue possible with the developers. Our Board Members consist of 16 of the most renowned professional players in the scene, from across multiple regions.”

While some of the most recognizable names like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins aren’t included in the list of board members, you’ll notice from the list in the image above that pretty much all of them have names that attach them to a professional esports organization like Team Liquid, 100 Thieves, TSM, and Fnatic. It’s unknown what other players will be added to the association or how large it’ll get since it’s just been created, but we can expect to see more updates from the group soon enough.

It’s also unclear how much of an impact this’ll have on the game’s competitive scene, but it’s at least a start of organization for pros. Epic Games has long looked to strike a balance between the competitive scene and more casual players, part of which was achieved with the creation of the Arena which is a more competitive environment that takes away some features you’d find in normal games. The voices of pros are often looked to by other players when changes are made to see opinions on what should be done, so perhaps this association will succeed in providing a more unified voice.