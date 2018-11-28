New ‘Fortnite’ Update Makes the Pump Shotgun Great Again, Nerfs Mounted Turrets

Since the game is still technically in Early Access, it’s not surprising that the team over at Epic Games has made quite a few notable changes in their title Fortnite. Luckily, the latest change makes one of the more frustrating weapons in the Battle Royale adventure great again with the new Epic and Legendary Pump Shotguns.

“Pump shotguns will do higher damage in shorter range buckets but damage falls off quicker,” said the studio in their latest update. “This means you’ll do more damage to closer targets but less damage to farther targets.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the latest change to the Pump Shotgun, they also added Stink Bombs to Supply Drops and made a few ‘interesting’ changes to how the Mounted Turrets work in-game.

According to that latest patch notes regarding weapon and item changes:

New Epic and Legendary Pump Shotgun 105 / 110 maximum damage Available from floor loot, chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

Shotguns will now always apply at least 3 pellets worth of damage if only 1-2 pellets hit the target. NOTE: Bonus pellets can never be critical hits.

Pump Shotgun maximum damage and fall-off changes. Pump Shotgun maximum damage increased from 80 / 85 to 95 / 100 Pump shotguns will do higher damage in shorter range buckets but damage falls off quicker. This means you’ll do more damage to closer targets but less damage to farther targets.

Added Stink Bombs to Supply Drops

Removed Double Barrel Shotguns from floor loot

Mounted Turret Adjusted Mounted Turret collision to make it easier to land shots against anyone occupying it. Removed the ability to repair the Mounted Turret Fixed players being able to clip into turret barrels and get stuck. Supply drops will automatically open if landing on a Mounted Turret Drop rate reduced from 1.719% to 0.915%



Bug Fixes

The Mounted Turret can no longer fire through its own floor.

Fixed an issue with players not having an audio cue while gliding after respawning.

Fixed an issue with Chiller effects not applying properly to players’ feet.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. What do you think about the latest changes to the game’s weapons? Join me in the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.