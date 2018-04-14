Gaming

Fortnite vs. Radical Heights as Cliff Bleszinksi Goes After Epic Games for Poaching

After Lawbreakers was officially put to rest, Boss Key’s Cliff Bleszinski decided to jump onboard […]

By

After Lawbreakers was officially put to rest, Boss Key’s Cliff Bleszinski decided to jump onboard the battle royale train. Understandable, the genre is hot right now and his take on it with Radical Heights turned out to be an enjoyable blend of what we love about battle royale with an 80s twist to it. Apparently not all is peaceful in the land of deadly blue circles, because poaching allegations have arisen with Bleszinki stating that Fortnite’s Epic Games are stealing his team members.

The Boss Key head took to his Twitter to share his ire:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Immediately fans took to the thread to share their thoughts, including one Epic Games employee himself:

Those are just a few, to say that the comment section became savage would be a massive understatement. Though we will mention that Epic Games is no stranger to controversy within this genre. When they first announced they were bringing in their own Battle Royale genre PUBG fans, including the game’s creator himself, immediately went on the offensive claiming that there was a breach of trust and ideas were stolen. Since then, it has calmed down and both Epic Games and Bluehole have entered into a more amicable place, hopefully Boss Key and the Fortnite crew will also make that same peaceful move.

Tagged:

Related Posts