Fortnite Players Warned to Join Now for the Live Event

Fortnite players who plan on being in attendance during the big Remix: The Prelude live event that’s taking place today are being warned now to go ahead and get into Fortnite or else they run the risk of not being able to attend at all. This warning comes after unofficial player numbers for Fortnite approached 3.2 million, and that’s the total tallied hours before the event is even scheduled to start. If you join at the last minute, Epic Games warned, you’re all but certain to miss out on the live event at this point.

The player numbers kept climbing so much that it prompted Epic Games to tweet from the official Fortnite account — not even the Fortnite Status one that usually tweets messages like this — in order to reach as many Fortnite players as possible. You can join the event by hopping into either the normal Battle Royale mode or the Zero Build playlist, but you need to get in one of those ASAP or you run the risk of missing out entirely.

“Skip the queues! In the case a line starts to form waiting to get into Remix: The Prelude, we recommend logging into Fortnite now to increase likelihood of attending,” the tweet from the Fortnite account said. “The Prelude will take over Battle Royale and Zero Build playlists shortly before the event. We’ll keep you notified!”

one of fortnite’s teasers for the remix of chapter 2.

Increasing the “likelihood of attending” sure does sound like it means there are going to be quite a few people joining late that won’t be able to attend as others camp out their spots in-game now to avoid queues closer to the event’s start time. The player numbers were shared by Fortnite insider ShiinaBR who posted a screenshot showing that the game had just shy of 3.2 million active players right now.

Whether you’re heeding Epic Games’ advice and are getting into Fortnite now or plan to try your luck with a later entry, you can expect the live event to start at 6:30 p.m. ET. After the event is over, we should see Epic Games finally share more on its teases about the big Remix coming to Fortnite. The last Remix brought back elements of Chapter 1, and this next Remix is looking to do the same with seasons from Chapter 2.

In past live events, there have sometimes been repeats during the same day and throughout the weekend so that tardy or absent players would watch the event again after it was done. That’s not been confirmed for this Prelude event, so there’s a chance this might be a one-and-done event.