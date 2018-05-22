Fortnite: Eye of the Storm Backpack Released Early, Try It While You Can

A new update is now live for Epic Games’ popular Fortnite title and though the latest patch brought with it more than a few new in-game aspects to enjoy, it appears that not everything that showed up was supposed to be there.

One of the new items that immediately caught our eye was the “Eye of the Storm” backpack. Apparently, it wasn’t supposed to release at all, at least according to the official French Fortnite Discord channel:

From the official French Fortnite Discord: “The backpack “Eye of the Storm” was not planned in the game, it will be removed soon. It is not yet fully ready.” via @Koyamie pic.twitter.com/AnBmkvXnKf — FortniteINTEL.com • Fortnite news (@FortniteBR) May 22, 2018

From the above Tweet: “The backpack “Eye of the Storm” was not planned in the game, it will be removed soon. It is not yet fully ready.” It’s kind of a bummer, because it was a new item type all together, an added item to scour for on the map. As per the original notes:

The Jetpack is the first of a new item type: Backpacks. Backpacks take an inventory slot (like weapons & consumables) and can be moved to different positions. Only one Backpack can be carried at a time. If you pick up a different Backpack, it will be automatically swapped with the one currently equipped. When a Backpack is fully consumed, it will be automatically destroyed. While a Backpack is equipped, your Back Bling cosmetics will be hidden. Back Bling will be reapplied when the Backpack is no longer equipped.

The Jetpack is engaged by jumping while in mid-air, providing additional mobility. While flying, there is a limited duration it can be used before it must charge again. Recharge begins when the Jetpack is not in use. You can not enter Targeting Mode while in the air. On controller, using the Targeting Mode input will trigger the Jetpack.



We’re not sure if they will be making a comeback soon or if perhaps this was an item meant for the next season, but it is a little disappointing to see them go. As of right now, they are still available in the game itself, so try it out while you still can!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PS4, PC, and iOS devices.