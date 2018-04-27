Gaming

Fortnite Replay Royal Contest Update, Winner Announcement Delayed

Many players have been diving right in when it comes to unique captures with the newly added Replay feature and to honor that creativity, Epic Games decided to hold a new Fortnite contest where the stakes are high! Brand new PC gaming set up high!

The good news is that the contest has seen a ton of success thus far, with creation recreations, epic in-game captures, and more. The bad news is that the winner has yet to be decided and that announcement has been pushed back a few days. Epic Games took to their Twitter to give those who entered a quick update:

The contest began on April 13 and ran until April 26. The winner was originally supposed to be revealed on April 30th but … things got just a little bit too awesome. For those that entered and want a reminder of what’s on the line:

  • Grand Prize Winner:
    • Alienware Aurora w/ Tobii Eye Tracker 4C + Atomos Ninja Flame + G-Technology Atomos Master Caddy HD (1TB)
    • 30-min Conference Call w/ Epic Video Team
    • Fortnite Swag Bag
    • Alienware Swag Bag
    • 10,000 V-Bucks
  • Finalists (5):
    • Atomos Ninja Flame + G-Technology Atomos Master Caddy HD (1TB)
    • Alienware Advanced Gaming Keyboard and Mouse + Tobii Eye Tracker 4C
    • Alienware Swag Bag
    • Fortnite Swag Bag
    • 5,000 V-Bucks
  • Honorable Mentions (10):
    • 5,000 V-Bucks
  • Runner-ups (74):
    • 2,500 V-Bucks

Judgement Criteria

We will be judging based on three different criteria:

  • Mastery
    • Did the video display a mastery of the Replay system?
    • Did you utilize the tools of the Replay system (i.e. – exposure, aperture, etc.)?
    • Was your video primarily composed using the Replay system?
  • Creativity
    • Did your highlights manage to represent the game in a creative or innovative manner?
  • Fortnite-ness
    • How well did you capture the tone of Fortnite Battle Royale through your highlights video?

Interested in making your own creations? Check out some tips from the devs below:

Replay System Features:

Camera Modes

  • Third Person
    • Follows and orbits around the selected player.
    • 3 different follow modes: Off, Auto, Lazy.
  • Drone Follow
    • Drone style camera that always keeps the selected player in frame.
  • Drone Attach
    • Drone style camera that is loosely attached to the selected player.
  • Drone Free
    • Drone style camera that is free to fly around the island.
  • Gameplay
    • This camera shows what the selected player saw during gameplay.

Cinematic Settings

  • Auto Exposure
    • Exposure
  • Aperture
  • Focal Length
  • Auto Focus
    • Focus Distance

Visualizations

  • Name Plates
  • Player Outlines
  • Replay Region
  • Damage Effects
