Fortnite Adding New Weapon Soon

Today, Epic Games announced that a new weapon is coming to Fortnite soon. More specifically, via the in-game message of the day alert, Epic Games announced that with the game’s next update it will add a brand-new weapon to the battle royale game: the Revolver, which looks like it is simply an upgraded version of the revolver that it vaulted a few seasons ago.

As you may know, the weapon previously leaked via dataminers who found it while digging through the files of the game’s latest update. That said, so far no footage of it has been discovered, so we don’t know what to expect from the gun other than what Epic Games teases itself. According to the aforementioned in-game message, the weapon is simple, reliable, and powerful, which makes it sound like it will be a slow shooting, but punch-packing desert eagle-like weapon.

Revolver

Simple, reliable, powerful. Some things never get old. Coming soon to #Fortnite! pic.twitter.com/LkuMavaDE2 — FortniteMaster | Stats, Guides, Esports, News (@FNMasterCom) June 24, 2019

As you may know, this isn’t the first time the game has added a revolver into the mix. When the battle royale mode launched it had a revolver, albeit a different one. Over time, players stopped using it so it was taken out and vaulted, so hopefully Epic Games has made some adjustments that make this one more useful.

At the moment, it’s unclear what rarity the weapon will come in, but if it’s powerful, you’d at least expect an epic variant.

