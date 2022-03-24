Fortnite Players Can Now Watch the Rocket League Championship Series Live

The Rocket League Championship Series Winter Major began today, and esports fans looking for a unique way to watch the event can do so now in Fortnite! Epic Games announced that the special Champions Field Island will allow visitors the chance to watch the festivities. The event starts each day at 9 a.m. PT, with matches starting one hour later. The event is set to run through March 27th, so players interested in checking out Champions Field Island for themselves will want to do so soon! The island can be visited by using Island Code 6497-1032-5932.

The announcement from Epic Games about the new island can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

It’s hard to say how much crossover there is between the fanbases for Fortnite and Rocket League, but Epic Games has explored a handful of ways to bring the two games together since it first purchased the latter game’s developer. Rocket League and Fortnite are quite different from one another, but both are free-to-play games, making it somewhat easier for newcomers to give them a try. At the very least, Fortnite fans should be able to appreciate what a unique concept the map is, and it might even give them a new appreciation for Rocket League, and the RLCS!

For those unfamiliar with the RCLS Winter Major, the competition features 15 of the best teams in the world competing against one another. There’s a lot of hype surrounding the event, and it should give Fortnite fans something fun to switch over to, should they so choose. Of course, fans that would like to check out more of the Rocket League Championship Series can always do so at the game’s official Twitch channel, which can be found right here.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

