Metroid Fans Torn on Samus Aran Fortnite Rumors

Earlier today, a leaked in-house presentation from Epic Games revealed that Samus Aran, the hero of the Metroid series, might be coming to Fortnite. It's impossible to say if Samus might have been planned and scrapped, or if the bounty hunter will be coming to the game sometime in the future. Regardless, a lot of Metroid fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts. Some hate the idea, while others see the potential for new fans to be introduced to the franchise. Hopefully, fans will find out soon whether or not Samus actually will appear in the game!

What would you think of Samus coming to Fortnite? Would you like to see her added to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Samus Aran in Fortnite!