Metroid Fans Torn on Samus Aran Fortnite Rumors
Earlier today, a leaked in-house presentation from Epic Games revealed that Samus Aran, the hero of the Metroid series, might be coming to Fortnite. It's impossible to say if Samus might have been planned and scrapped, or if the bounty hunter will be coming to the game sometime in the future. Regardless, a lot of Metroid fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts. Some hate the idea, while others see the potential for new fans to be introduced to the franchise. Hopefully, fans will find out soon whether or not Samus actually will appear in the game!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Samus Aran in Fortnite!
Stranger things have happened!
Like it'd actually make Fortnite worth playing and I want this
But I doubt this would come to fruition. If this actually happens AND you can get the Samus outfit on an Playstation or whatever I'd be shocked— 𝔾𝕒𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕓𝕠𝕣𝕠𝕦𝕘𝕙 🌺 (@XinguIarity) May 4, 2021
Fans are pretty desperate for new content!
Imagine not wanting Samus in Fortnite
Does a starving child not want half a Sandwhich?— GameManiac (@Gmaniacalt) May 4, 2021
That's a big new audience for Metroid...
Samus in Fortnite would be good marketing for a Metroid game. The franchise sure needs it.— Bryan (@bryanjedi82) May 4, 2021
...and a perfect way to promote the new game!
Samus in Fortnite would be a really cool crossover, hope it happens some day, may even put the spotlight on Metroid for when MP4 comes out.— Steve the Bunger Stan (@Steeeeeeeeeeve3) May 4, 2021
It might get Fortnite some fans, too.
I will get into fortnite if they add samus for real— Grooves (@GroovesLunar) May 3, 2021
Now that would be an E3 showing!
IDK samus in fortnite at E3 AND MP4 showing?? could happen— Anjo (@AnjoKazooie) May 4, 2021
Apparently, Retro Studios has been working on this skin for a long time.
Metroid 4 is actually just gonna be Samus in fortnite watch— Gamingbearsss (@iPawdtouch10000) May 4, 2021
Time will tell.
SAMUS in fortnite???— Valky 👑 (@ValkyyGames) May 4, 2021
Please tell me its true...