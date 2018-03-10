Fortnite Players Are Furious Over Recent Weapon Changes, Epic Issues Apology

Epic Games’ online title Fortnite has absolutely obliterated the shooter world and continues to break records left and right. The game has even usurped the mighty PUBG in terms of Twitch involvement and that’s in no small part due to the attention to detail the team has.

With a weekly rotation of changes, game improvements, and limited time events – there is always something going on in the world of Fortnite. Unfortunately for this go around, the changes were less with considerably less enthusiasm than previous updates.

Save the World, the first mode to drop for the title, received an update recently that re-rolled the stats on Dragon Weapons, which are an incredibly rare set of guns that players that took part in the Spring it On event had a chance to earn. So what about this update has people up in arms?

Players took to Reddit to vent their frustrations:

“Basically what happened is a lot of people spent money and countless hours trying to get the best rolls on their Dragon weapons, like Crit Chance. With this new update, Epic rerolled basically all of everyone’s Dragon weapons to become trash and useless. And this was intentional by Epic. They meant to do this. The problem is that when you spend 50+ hours or $200 trying to get something, then Epic destroys it, you’re going to be absolutely pissed.”

Others began to chime in, and the unfair comparison to Bungie with Destiny 2 got thrown around more than a bit. With one player saying this is “straight out of the Bungie Destiny playbook,” another had this to say: They claim that they wanted to “make other perks viable” and they did that by making the best perk absolutely trash. So instead of making the other perks better, they just made the one thing everyone liked trash. And no they didn’t even tell anyone, at least until it blew up and everyone rioted.”

“When we first released the Dragon Weapons they were able to roll completely invalid sets of perks,” Epic explained in an apology. “They could be very bad (5 grey perks) or absolutely amazing (5 gold perks), but in both cases they did not follow our normal perk rolling rules.”

“We messed up, we changed the perks on the Dragon Weapons and didn’t tell you we were doing it. Let’s talk about the changes we’ve made to Dragon Weapons and why.

Each weapon in Fortnite:STW is allowed to have many attribute-altering perks but only one of the more involved gameplay-altering perks.”

Legendary

If the schematic didn’t have at least one blue and one gold perk – the item was re-rolled.

If the schematic had more than two gray perks, four blue perks, or four gold perks – the item was re-rolled.

Epic

If the schematic didn’t have at least one blue perk – the item was rerolled.

If the schematic had more than two gray perks, three blue perks, or three gold perks – the item was rerolled

The system for rerolling perks is actively being worked on, and will empower you to pick and choose which perks you want to change on the weapon. We’ve started some high level design work on the weapon perk reroll system, it’s going to take some time. Here’s some initial insight…



Our goals for the system:

Put control over weapon perks into YOUR hands. Roll a stat you don’t like? Change it!

Introduce meaningful end-game investment opportunities in weapons past level 30.

Introduce clear steps toward perfecting the items you love.

Epic Games then extended an olive branch about wanting more feedback so they can work on a fix. If you’d like to partake in the conversation, you can do so here.