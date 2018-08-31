Fortnite: Search Between Three Oversized Seats Challenge

It’s time to get started on those Week 8 challenges, Fortnite players and in order to help you get through this week’s tasks efficiently and upping those chances of survival we’ve put together a small guide for how to tackle the trickier tasks. After all, just because you’re searching for those Battle Stars doesn’t mean other players aren’t still looking to take you out!

One of the challenges this week is ‘Search between three oversized seats’ and since this one is a bit new, we figured we’d lend out a helping hand.

For this challenge, you’re going to one to head over just north-east of Flush Factory as seen in the map below:

To complete this challenge, you’re going to want to find the toilet pedestal (we’re being serious), the giant wooden chair near Shifty Shafts, and the shipping container chair by the soccer field. The good nes is that they are all close together, but follow the map above and you’ll have no problems.

For those that might just be joining in on the Battle Royale fun, each week Epic Games reveals a new set of weekly challenges in a way to up the stakes a bit for the gameplay experience. It puts a different spin on the game and allows players to level up that XP and climb those tier ranks. The goal? Find all of the available Battle Stars in order to unlock that sweet, sweet progressive loot. It’s a great way to show off to other players and state that you mean business. You’re here to kick ass and loot llamas, and you’re all out of llamas.

As Season 5 nears its end and the new update is now live, Week 8’s challenges adds new purpose to the overall game.

A lot of this week’s challenges are pretty straight forward and players can knock out several of them in one fell sweep. For example: Players can drop in at Greasy Grove, lay their traps, and use a shotgun to take out another players. That’s three challenges in one go! Chests are also pretty straight forward, as is the pickaxe since it’s with you from the moment you land.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for what Week 8 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges:

Place traps – 0/10

Search chests in Wailing Woods – 0/7

Shotgun eliminations – 0/4

Battle Pass Challenges: