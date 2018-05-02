Fortnite: How to Solve ‘Follow the Treasure Map Found in Tomato Town’ Challenge

Fortnite Season 4 has kicked off to an incredibly strong start, and the Battle Pass weekly challenges are no different. With Week 1 in full effect, many players may be taking to their favourite areas on the map to complete each task in the race for those coveted Battle Stars. One of the challenges this week revolves around Tomato Town and we’re here to help to make it a little bit more efficient for you during your quests.

This isn’t the first time treasure maps have been featured in these challenges, and it won’t be the last. For this particular objective, however, players will need to head to the sunken boat found at Loot Lake. It’s very easy to complete, simply walk up to the sunken boat and collect the Battle Star seen hovering above it. Easy as pie, just don’t get sniped.

Need a little help with the LETTERS challenge? We have all 8 locations, and where exactly to go, right here. As for the other challenges:

Deal damage with Sniper Rifles to opponents (500)

Search Chests in Haunted Hills (7)

Use a Port-a-Fort (1)

Search F-O-R-T-N-I-T-E Letters (8)

Follow the treasure map found in Tomato Town (1

Pistol Eliminations (3)

Eliminate opponents in Flush Factory (3)

If you don’t already have the Batlte Pass, here’s what you need to know:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Available for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed. You can also check the full Season 4 patch notes right here!