Fortnite Season 4: How to Solve the Letters Challenge

Week 1 of the challenges is now live for Fortnite’s season 4 and players are getting right to it with completing the tasks set before them. One of these is the “LETTERS” challenge which tasks players to find F-O-R-T-N-I-T-E scattered throughout the map. Thanks to one Reddit user, we know exactly where each of these locations are to help you wrap up this objective and move onto the next:

Anarchy – Red Barn, on top of the weathervane

Dusty Divot – On the blue power line next to the right/East of the crater

West of the racetrack/GUS – Triangle of trees

Tilted Towers – On the clocktower

Haunted Hills – On the eagle grave near chest spawn

Risky Reels – On The projector

Pleasant park – Roof middle

Containers – Top of the big shipping container near tomato

Salty Springs – Top of tower overlooking salty

Greasy Grove – At the swing sets

Moisty Mire – By the helicopter and big green screen

Lonely Lodge – On the roof of the Mansion south of Lonely

There is no particular order that these need to be done in, it’s as simple as gather what you need to collect them all. Once done, the Battle Star will be rewarded and experience is gained. As for the other challenges:

Deal damage with Sniper Rifles to opponents (500)

Search Chests in Haunted Hills (7)

Use a Port-a-Fort (1)

Search F-O-R-T-N-I-T-E Letters (8)

Follow the treasure map found in Tomato Town (1

Pistol Eliminations (3)

Eliminate opponents in Flush Factory (3)

If you don’t already have the Batlte Pass, here’s what you need to know:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Available for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed. You can also check the full Season 4 patch notes right here!