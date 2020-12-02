Fortnite Season 5: New Map Revealed Featuring Tilted Towers

✖

Fortnite Season 5 is live on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices alongside not just a brand new Battle Pass and a story-packed launch trailer, but a brand new map, which, unfortunately, for nostalgic-filled Fortnite fans, did not bring back the game's classic map, however, it did bring back some classic locations and overhaul the Season 4 map with numerous changes. Most notably, Tilted Towers is back, though not completely in its original form. Meanwhile, Flush Factory is also back, but for whatever reason, it doesn't have a POI on the map.

As for Tilted Towers, some of it's back, but it's been combined with Salty Shores, morphing the OG location in the process to a brand new location called Salty Towers, which is the closet POI to the center of the map, and likely going to be a hot place to drop all season, especially at first, as players revisit the game's most popular and iconic location.

Below, you can check out the new map for yourself, courtesy of Fortnite dataminer and content creator, HypeX:

Many were expecting Season 5 to bring a new map or revert back to the classic map, and it did neither, but it does have some major changes. Further, it's important to remember that the map may yet change again for Christmas and over the course of Season 5.

Did no one see flush factory? pic.twitter.com/m92w8pfkSV — Scammed (@Scamguine) December 2, 2020

