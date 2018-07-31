Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 Challenges Leaked

Each week the team over at Epic Games hosts a list of challenges for Fortnite players to complete in order to gain even more XP and climb up those tier ranks. The goal for each week’s challenges is to earn Battle Stars and unlock coveted loot in an effort to share that in-game progress to the world and show off to other players.

With Season 5 in full swing and the latest patch now live next week’s challenges have been leaked before they go live on Thursday, which gives players a chance to get a jumpstart on what they would need to do for 100% completion.

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for what Week 4 will reportedly have to offer? Check out the leak below thanks to Twitter user “Fortrisen”:

Free Challenges:

Build structures – 0/250

Jump through Flaming Hoops with a Shopping Cart or AKT – 0/5

Eliminate Opponents in Dusty Divot – 0/3

Battle Pass:

Deal damage with Sniper Rifle to opponents – 0/500

Search chests in Flush Factory – 0/7

Search between a Gas Station, Soccer Pitch, and Stunt Mountain – 0/1

Pistol Eliminations – 0/3

If this leak proves to be true on Thursday morning, this means it will be fairly easy to knock out a few challenges all at once. Land in Dusty Divot, build a few things, aim to kill with a Pistol – boom! That’s three right there!

Some of these challenges do require a Battle Pass membership, which is required to participate, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Available for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know!