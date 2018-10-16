Latest ‘Fortnite’ Patch Brings the Quadcrasher, Disco Domination LTM

It’s time to buckle up, Fortnite fans, because a new patch has arrived for the popular Battle Royale game and it comes with a sick new ride with the Quadcrasher and a way to get your groove on with the Disco Domination LTM.

“Propel yourself and a friend into battle with this new two-seater vehicle,” boats the team over at Epic Games in their latest update notes and it looks like the perfect vehicle to take to Paradise Palms!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Quadcrasher

Seats two players.

You build boost just by driving. Unleash that speed with the hotkey once you’ve filled your boost meter.

Smash through buildings while boosting.

Boost off ramps or cliffs to catch sick air.

Launch players into the air by smashing into them.

But it’s not just about the new ride! The Disco Domination returns from its brief stint to allow players to get their dance on while wrecking some serious mayhem. According to Epic, “It’s time for the ultimate dance-off. Dance Floors have spawned around the Battle Royale island. Take them over by clearing out any enemies and then dancing to raise a disco ball up from the floor. The team that fills their meter the fastest by capturing and defending the dance floors will win the match!”

So what’s new this time around? Check it out:

Reduced all bandage spawns by 50%.

Removed all Common weapons.

increased the variability of where you can spawn by 30% along your sides storm circle.

Brought in the side dance floors closer to the Storm edge.

Reduced max respawn distance by 20%.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices!

