‘Fortnite’ Is Making Some Big Changes to Audio for Season 6

Audio isn’t the greatest in Fortnite. More specifically, tactical audio clues — such as footsteps and the noise of gliders — aren’t the greatest.

Fans have long complained that it’s difficult to determine if opponent footsteps are above or below, or sometimes where the heck they are even coming from in the first place. And apparently Epic Games has heard these complaints loud and clear, because it’s overhauling this part of the game for Season 6.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new update post, Epic Games writes the following:

“We’ve heard your feedback on Audio and have some updates! Tactical audio cues are incredibly important to the core gameplay, and our goal is for you to be able to consistently rely on audio information to survive.”

The developer then provides an outline of the changes coming. In short, it will improve audio so it’s easier to determine if a player is above you or below you. Further, it will soon be easier to locate an opponent’s exact location, even during a hectic gunfight.

Epic Games is also improving the audio around gliders to better determine their location relevant to you.

Lastly, Epic Games is looking to add sounds to the different ways players fly — shockwave grenade, falling, etc. — that way you have more tactical information of the situation.

Here’s the entire, detailed outline:

Season 6 – v6.00

Footstep sounds More contrast between above/below steps. We want this to be easier to determine on the fly, especially while other sounds are playing (gunfire, harvesting, etc). More high frequency audio content to improve your ability to pinpoint the location of steps, and to prevent them from getting drowned out during intense combat.



Glider audio tells Increased awareness when an enemy is gliding in your vicinity. Doppler-based glider audio for incoming threats. This will create that “car passing by” effect when a player glides over top of you. Improved spatialization of both skydiving and gliding players. Ability to hear the open/close sounds of gliders from further away.



During Season 6

A system to add audio tells for in-air movement options (falling, Bouncers, Shockwave Grenades, etc). In Fortnite there are a lot of options for players who want to send themselves flying through the air. We want to add sound to players as they fly. This will provide additional tactical information and reduce cases where a player launches behind you without you knowing it. Better info to help you predict where your enemy may approach from.

Discover and address cases where sounds don’t play at all. Due to the chaotic nature of the game, sometimes important cues fail to play or are lost in the mix. We’re working on identifying and fixing cases where this occurs.



With Season 6 scheduled to begin next week, expect many of these changes to be added to the game soon!