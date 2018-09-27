‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Adds New Locations With Significant Map Changes

Fortnite Season 6 is finally upon us and the popular battle royale game didn’t just get the addition of adorable new pets, but tons of new locations as well! Epic Games teased a few of them, but there are even more for players to uncover!

As for the officially locations added:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Floating Island

Corrupted Areas

Corn Fields

Haunted Castle

But there are hero and villain bases once more, looking infinitely more desolate than the previous season! Retain Row also got a Halloween makeover with a new ‘Hey Boo!’ store:

For those that are most fond of Fatal Fields, they recently received a cornfield makeover, as well as those burned runes that “Kevin” the mystery cube left in its wake named as the “Corrupted Areas” which can be found all over the map.

The most significant change is the image at the top of the article, the one where there is a mysterious “Darkness” floating island above where the cube melted into Loot Lake. There are definitely some big things happening in Epic Games’ online title and we can’t wait to see what this all means in the time to come!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices! What do you think about all of the changes made to the world of Battle Royale? Does what we see thus far hold up to any of those fan theories that have been floating (heh) around? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

As for Season 6:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”