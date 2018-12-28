‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Week 4 Secret Banner Location

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 challenges went live earlier this week, and just like any other week, there’s a secret banner for players to uncover in the world of Battle Royale. For this week’s hidden location, you’re going to need to dive right into the heart of the snow-covered map to uncover the latest banner.

Ready to get started? First, you’re going to need to head over to the southern part of the new area map added this season, to a place called Happy Hamlet. There, you’ll find a clock tower across from a green building – the hidden banner is hanging on the wall of the second floor of the three-floored building, so you’re going to want to go into the building itself in order to interact with this week’s prize.

In order to get it to trigger, you’re going to need to go to the actual clock tower first. Head to the one that is east of the tower and then face the clock head-on. From there, look to the right until your compass reads 345 and North. This will prompt the green building to line up perfectly and then from there, simply walk in and head to the aforementioned location.

For those looking to get back into the battlefield for a chance to show off to other players and uncover new Battle Stars, Weeks 4’s challenges are now live. Just in case you may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that stylish gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Need to catch up on what the new season has to offer? Here’s what you need to know to get started:

Free Challenges

Use an X-4 Stormwing plane in different matches (5)

Launch fireworks (3)

Eliminate opponents at Expedition Outposts (3)

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Destroy chairs (80)

Deal damage with a pickaxe to opponents (100)

Eliminate opponents at Happy Hamlet or Pleasant Park (3)

Stage 1: Search the letter ‘O’ west of Pleasant Park (1)

This week’s challenges are definitely more action-packed then previous entries! For one, it’s a good excuse to check out the new X-4 Stormwing plane that was added to the game recently, as well as a good reason for celebrating the coming new year with some fireworks!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What are you most excited for now that the new season is here? Excited for what's newt?