‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Week 6 Challenge Guide

A new week is here, which means new challenges for players to take part in! It’s time to get back into the battleground for an opportunity to show off to other players those skill and uncover new Battle Stars and this guide will help you get where you need to go!

For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else that you know your battle royale game.

Ready to see what Week 6 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges

Search an ammo box in different named locations – 7

Search Chilly Gnomes – 7

Eliminate opponents in Lucky Landing or Tilted Towers – 3

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Polar Peak and Tilted Towers in a single match – 2

Slide an Ice Puck over 150m in a single throw – 1

Stage 1: Deal damage with SMGs to opponents – 200

Deal damage with different weapons in a single match – 5

This week’s challenges are pretty easy to knock out a few in one match. Drop into Tilted Towers/Lucky Landing, search ammo boxes, and don’t forget to use an SMG on an enemy player. One match and you’re halfway through! Swap out those weapon types to knock another item off of the list, and then the rest will be named location objectives. We’ll have a more detailed guide on each individual location quest here shortly, so stay tuned!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What do you think of this week's upcoming challenges? Hoping to see the return of past objectives with next week?