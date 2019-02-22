‘Fortnite’ Season 8 Changes Teased by Epic Games

Season 7 of Fortnite is almost over and to prepare for a new season ahead, the team over at Epic Games hosted an AMA over on Reddit to have some quality time with players and give a little taste of what’s to come.

The team took to the Reddit boards to answer a few key questions from fans, including what sort of changes players can expect at the end of the month. Some of the highlights revealed include:

Improved Weapon firing sounds: All player weapon fire sounds are now 2D stereo, giving them a much fuller and natural sound. All 3rd person weapon sounds from other players are now mono and run through the new reverb, which gives much better point spatialization while still sounding ‘in the world’.

Reverb There is now a global reverb available. We are setting it up as an ‘opt-in’ feature, so we will be adding the reverb to categories of sounds as we go. Currently, weapon related sounds are set up with reverb. In the future, we will be able to have different reverb settings for different areas of the map.

ADS / Crouch Foley New sounds have been added for going into and out of ADS on each weapon, as well as sounds for going in and out of crouch. This gives a better sense of player ownership of actions.

Improvements to upstairs / downstairs footsteps for better tactical awareness.

Improved hit notification audio Improvements to sound and mix of 2D hit notifications when players land shots on enemies. This includes a new clearer “shield break” sound.

Cleaned up the “weak-point” harvesting crit sound We increased the dynamic range and shortened the length of this sound; it is still clear but much less fatiguing.

Fixed an issue preventing footsteps from being heard in some situations.

They were also quick to mention that though the above info looks like a lot, that’s only the tip of the iceberg and that they are always listening to player feedback to see where they should take the game next.

Epic Games also mentioned that they are working on implementing a “confirm before you buy” feature to prevent accidental purchases for things like in-game skins.

Also included is that they are planning on vaulting Planes, which were a huge addition to the map in the current season. There’s going to be a lot of new changes when the new season kicks off. To learn more about what we know thus far, check out our Season 8 guide right here.

What do you think the new season will bring?